Washington steps up engagement as Israel warns of emerging ‘eastern front’

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



From the northern border, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Michael Waltz is set to receive a briefing on the situation involving Lebanon as part of his Middle East tour, which includes stops in Jordan and Israel, where he is spending four days.



Waltz opened the first day of his talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outlining Washington’s vision for Gaza, Syria, and Lebanon and discussing ways to prevent escalation on those fronts.



Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, said the Lebanon file was the primary focus of Waltz’s discussions in Israel.



Regarding Syria and the possibility of reaching a security agreement, that prospect appears increasingly distant, especially after Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa rejected the continued presence of Israeli forces on Mount Hermon and their control of a security zone in the south.



Israeli officials have also expressed concern over the arrival of Turkish forces in northern Syria and the growing calls for coordination with Washington on the issue.



Amid reports that the Israeli army intercepted communications from U.S. forces stationed at the American base in Kiryat Gat, Waltz was informed that Israel has begun building a security barrier stretching 500 kilometers from the Golan Heights to northern Eilat, along what is known as the eastern border between Israel and Jordan.



Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the barrier and its related installations are intended to curb weapons smuggling and counter attempts by Iran and its proxies to establish an eastern front against Israel.