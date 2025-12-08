Washington steps up engagement as Israel warns of emerging ‘eastern front’

News Bulletin Reports
08-12-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Washington steps up engagement as Israel warns of emerging ‘eastern front’
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Washington steps up engagement as Israel warns of emerging ‘eastern front’

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

From the northern border, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Michael Waltz is set to receive a briefing on the situation involving Lebanon as part of his Middle East tour, which includes stops in Jordan and Israel, where he is spending four days.

Waltz opened the first day of his talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outlining Washington’s vision for Gaza, Syria, and Lebanon and discussing ways to prevent escalation on those fronts.

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, said the Lebanon file was the primary focus of Waltz’s discussions in Israel.

Regarding Syria and the possibility of reaching a security agreement, that prospect appears increasingly distant, especially after Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa rejected the continued presence of Israeli forces on Mount Hermon and their control of a security zone in the south. 

Israeli officials have also expressed concern over the arrival of Turkish forces in northern Syria and the growing calls for coordination with Washington on the issue.

Amid reports that the Israeli army intercepted communications from U.S. forces stationed at the American base in Kiryat Gat, Waltz was informed that Israel has begun building a security barrier stretching 500 kilometers from the Golan Heights to northern Eilat, along what is known as the eastern border between Israel and Jordan.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the barrier and its related installations are intended to curb weapons smuggling and counter attempts by Iran and its proxies to establish an eastern front against Israel.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel

Lebanon

Syria

United Nations

United States

Middle East

LBCI Next
Lebanese army doubles down on diplomatic push with new South Lebanon tour
Pressure on Lebanon and Syria: Israel conducts major northern drill
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-25

Former FBI director charged as Trump steps up retribution drive

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-06

Israel keeps northern front open as pressure builds on Lebanon over Hezbollah’s weapons—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-16

Escalation without limits: Israel unleashes multi-front offensive as Gaza war nears second year

LBCI
World News
2025-11-27

FBI chief says investigating Washington shooting as act of terror

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Digital transformation: US Ambassador highlights confidence in Lebanon as Oracle deal takes off

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Preparations underway in Paris: International conference to support Lebanese Army expected in January

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanese army doubles down on diplomatic push with new South Lebanon tour

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-07

Pressure on Lebanon and Syria: Israel conducts major northern drill

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Preparations underway in Paris: International conference to support Lebanese Army expected in January

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:20

MSF says conditions for Gaza medics hard as ever despite truce

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-14

From Bsous to Washington's front line: Who is Michel Issa, the new US Ambassador to Lebanon?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-09

Israel ramps up defenses, citing Hezbollah’s alleged arsenal buildup — is a new conflict looming?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

EU looking at options for boosting Lebanon's internal security forces: Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Washington steps up engagement as Israel warns of emerging ‘eastern front’

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:09

US Ambassador Michel Issa: Lebanese Army Chief's Washington visit expected to proceed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Digital transformation: US Ambassador highlights confidence in Lebanon as Oracle deal takes off

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanese army doubles down on diplomatic push with new South Lebanon tour

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:02

Le Drian conveys French support, reviews preparations for army support conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Patriarch al-Rahi: Negotiations are the best path, President Aoun’s position “above all”

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:28

Saad Hariri: Syria and Lebanon are approaching a rare opportunity to build a strong relationship

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More