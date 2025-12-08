News
Patriarch al-Rahi: Negotiations are the best path, President Aoun’s position “above all”
Lebanon News
08-12-2025 | 04:56
Patriarch al-Rahi: Negotiations are the best path, President Aoun’s position “above all”
Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi emphasized that the position of President Joseph Aoun stands “above” everyone else — including the patriarch himself.
Following his meeting with Aoun, al-Rahi said that negotiations remain the best alternative to war, noting that this approach is one of the outcomes of Pope Leo XIV’s visit.
He affirmed that Ambassador Simon Karam enjoys strong international confidence.
Rai added: “I no longer fear war, because today the prevailing language is diplomacy and negotiation.”
He also noted that the Lebanese Army is carrying out its duties and that both Israel and the United States are aware of this.
Lebanon News
