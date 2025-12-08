Patriarch al-Rahi: Negotiations are the best path, President Aoun’s position “above all”

Lebanon News
08-12-2025 | 04:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Patriarch al-Rahi: Negotiations are the best path, President Aoun’s position “above all”
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Patriarch al-Rahi: Negotiations are the best path, President Aoun’s position “above all”

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi emphasized that the position of President Joseph Aoun stands “above” everyone else — including the patriarch himself.

Following his meeting with Aoun, al-Rahi said that negotiations remain the best alternative to war, noting that this approach is one of the outcomes of Pope Leo XIV’s visit.

He affirmed that Ambassador Simon Karam enjoys strong international confidence.

Rai added: “I no longer fear war, because today the prevailing language is diplomacy and negotiation.”

He also noted that the Lebanese Army is carrying out its duties and that both Israel and the United States are aware of this.
 

Lebanon News

al-Rahi:

Negotiations

path,

President

Aoun’s

position

“above

US Ambassador Michel Issa: Lebanese Army Chief's Washington visit expected to proceed
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-10-05

Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-01

President to consider Israel's 'best interests' on Netanyahu pardon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-04

Years into the crisis: Lebanon still without a clear path to restore deposits

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-03

President Aoun: Negotiation is Lebanon's only path forward

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:09

US Ambassador Michel Issa: Lebanese Army Chief's Washington visit expected to proceed

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:28

Saad Hariri: Syria and Lebanon are approaching a rare opportunity to build a strong relationship

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Pressure on Lebanon and Syria: Israel conducts major northern drill

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Walid Jumblatt rejects negotiations' under fire'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-15

Israel says one body returned by Hamas not former hostage

LBCI
World News
03:42

UN slams world's 'apathy' in launching aid appeal for 2026

LBCI
World News
05:24

Territory 'most problematic issue' in Ukraine talks: Official to AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-05

Lebanon to host first national summit on technology, AI, and innovation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:31

UNIFIL commander to Israeli Channel 12: No evidence Hezbollah is rebuilding south of Litani

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Pressure on Lebanon and Syria: Israel conducts major northern drill

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Five decades of Assad rule end: How a surprise rebel drive ended Assad's grip on Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Walid Jumblatt rejects negotiations' under fire'

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Lebanese PM Salam: Financial gap bill to be finalized this month, elections on schedule

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:09

US Ambassador Michel Issa: Lebanese Army Chief's Washington visit expected to proceed

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:20

Israeli army chief says withdrawal line in Gaza is 'new border'

LBCI
Middle East News
08:49

Iran awaits second plane of nationals deported from US

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More