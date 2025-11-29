News
Gaza death toll tops 70,000, health ministry says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
29-11-2025 | 11:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaza death toll tops 70,000, health ministry says
The number of people confirmed killed in Israel's offensive in the Gaza Strip has passed the 70,000 mark, the enclave's health ministry said on Saturday.
A total of 301 people have been added to the toll since Thursday, taking it to 70,100, the ministry added. Two died in recent Israeli strikes, the rest were identified from remains buried for some time in the rubble, according to the statement.
There was no immediate comment from Israel's military, which has denied targeting civilians since the conflict started more than two years ago.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Israel
Death Toll
UN decries 'apparent summary execution' of Palestinians in West Bank
Previous
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 67,869
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 67,869
0
World News
2025-11-03
Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 20: health ministry
World News
2025-11-03
Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 20: health ministry
0
World News
2025-09-04
Afghanistan earthquake death toll tops 2,200
World News
2025-09-04
Afghanistan earthquake death toll tops 2,200
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-10
Gaza's health ministry says 15 Palestinian bodies received under truce exchange deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-10
Gaza's health ministry says 15 Palestinian bodies received under truce exchange deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-28
UN decries 'apparent summary execution' of Palestinians in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-28
UN decries 'apparent summary execution' of Palestinians in West Bank
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-26
Israel launches new military operation in northern West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-26
Israel launches new military operation in northern West Bank
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-26
Israel returns 15 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Health ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-26
Israel returns 15 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Health ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-25
Gaza truce mediators in Cairo to discuss second phase: State-linked media
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-25
Gaza truce mediators in Cairo to discuss second phase: State-linked media
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-09
Israel ramps up defenses, citing Hezbollah’s alleged arsenal buildup — is a new conflict looming?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-09
Israel ramps up defenses, citing Hezbollah’s alleged arsenal buildup — is a new conflict looming?
0
World News
2025-10-22
Gold prices slide further as dollar firms, investors book profits
World News
2025-10-22
Gold prices slide further as dollar firms, investors book profits
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-23
President Aoun urges ceasefire mechanism to halt Israeli violations in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-23
President Aoun urges ceasefire mechanism to halt Israeli violations in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-22
President Aoun set to begin UN meetings in New York, engages Lebanese expatriates on Lebanon’s challenges
Lebanon News
2025-09-22
President Aoun set to begin UN meetings in New York, engages Lebanese expatriates on Lebanon’s challenges
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo lands in Turkey—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo lands in Turkey—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-27
LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene
Lebanon News
2025-11-27
LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
