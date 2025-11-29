Gaza death toll tops 70,000, health ministry says

Israel-Gaza War Updates
29-11-2025 | 11:38
High views
Gaza death toll tops 70,000, health ministry says
0min
Gaza death toll tops 70,000, health ministry says

The number of people confirmed killed in Israel's offensive in the Gaza Strip has passed the 70,000 mark, the enclave's health ministry said on Saturday.

A total of 301 people have been added to the toll since Thursday, taking it to 70,100, the ministry added. Two died in recent Israeli strikes, the rest were identified from remains buried for some time in the rubble, according to the statement.

There was no immediate comment from Israel's military, which has denied targeting civilians since the conflict started more than two years ago.

Reuters
LBCI Previous

