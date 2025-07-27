Iran executes two members of opposition group for attacking infrastructure

27-07-2025 | 08:02
Iran executes two members of opposition group for attacking infrastructure

Iran executed two members of the banned Mujahideen-e-Khalq group for attacking civilian infrastructure with homemade projectiles, the judiciary news outlet Mizan said on Sunday, amid criticism from Amnesty International over a "grossly unfair" trial.

Mehdi Hassani and Behrouz Ehsani-Eslamloo, identified as "operational elements" of the MEK, were sentenced to death in September 2024 - a verdict upheld by the Supreme Court, which denied their request for a retrial, Mizan said.

"The terrorists, in coordination with MEK leaders, had ... built launchers and hand-held mortars in line with the group's goals, fired projectiles heedlessly at citizens, homes, service and administrative facilities, educational and charity centres," the report said.

Maryam Rajavi, who leads the National Council of Resistance of Iran, of which the MEK is the main force, paid tribute to the pair.

"Honour to these steadfast Mojahedin who, after three years of unwavering resistance under torture, pressure, and threats, fulfilled their solemn pledge to God and the people with pride and dignity."

The defendants were indicted with "moharebeh" - an Islamic term meaning waging war against God - destroying public property, and "membership in a terrorist organisation with the aim of disrupting national security."

Amnesty International said that Ehsani-Eslamloo and Hassani were arrested in 2022 and maintained their innocence during a trial, which the rights group called "grossly unfair and marred by allegations of torture and forced confessions.”

"According to informed sources, agents interrogated them without lawyers present and subjected them to torture and other ill-treatment, including beatings and prolonged solitary confinement, to extract self-incriminating statements," it said in January.

Reuters

