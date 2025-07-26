News
Sudanese coalition led by paramilitary RSF announces parallel government
World News
26-07-2025 | 14:46
Sudanese coalition led by paramilitary RSF announces parallel government
A Sudanese coalition led by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced on Saturday a parallel government, a move fiercely opposed by the army that could drive the country further towards partition as a two-year-old civil war rages.
The government led by RSF General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, was announced west of the country.
The RSF and its allies signed in March a transitional constitution outlining a federal, secular state divided into eight regions.
Reuters
World News
Sudan
Coalition
Paramilitary
RSF
Government
