Sudanese coalition led by paramilitary RSF announces parallel government

World News
26-07-2025 | 14:46
High views
Sudanese coalition led by paramilitary RSF announces parallel government

A Sudanese coalition led by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced on Saturday a parallel government, a move fiercely opposed by the army that could drive the country further towards partition as a two-year-old civil war rages.

The government led by RSF General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, was announced west of the country.

The RSF and its allies signed in March a transitional constitution outlining a federal, secular state divided into eight regions.


Reuters
 

