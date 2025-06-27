PM Salam condemns Israeli strikes near Nabatieh as violation of sovereignty

Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Friday strongly condemned recent Israeli strikes in the vicinity of Nabatieh, calling them a “blatant violation of national sovereignty.”



“I strongly condemn the Israeli attacks around Nabatieh, which represent a blatant violation of national sovereignty and the ceasefire arrangements reached last November,” Salam wrote. “They also pose a threat to the stability we are committed to preserving.”