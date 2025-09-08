Speaker Berri leaves Baabda Palace after meeting Aoun, says ‘everything is fine’

Lebanon News
08-09-2025 | 06:07
High views
Speaker Berri leaves Baabda Palace after meeting Aoun, says 'everything is fine'
0min
Speaker Berri leaves Baabda Palace after meeting Aoun, says ‘everything is fine’

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri left Baabda Palace following his meeting with President Joseph Aoun.

Berri commented, “With the blessings of Our Lady Mary, everything is fine.”

Lebanon News

Parliament Speaker

Nabih Berri

Lebanon

Joseph Aoun

Meeting

