Lebanese PM says stability a regional necessity, urges support for army

Lebanon News
08-09-2025 | 10:54
Lebanese PM says stability a regional necessity, urges support for army
2min
Lebanese PM says stability a regional necessity, urges support for army

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Monday that Lebanon's stability is not only a national need but also a regional necessity, stressing the government's commitment to ensuring all weapons remain under the authority of the state.

Salam made the remarks while meeting with a delegation from the Arab Parliament led by Mohammed Ahmed Al-Yamahi. He underscored that Lebanon, having returned to its “natural place among its Arab brothers,” requires greater support for the Lebanese Army as the backbone of national security. He also called for international pressure on Israel to halt its attacks and withdraw from Lebanese territory still under occupation.

The Arab Parliament delegation voiced full support for Lebanon’s security and stability, saying the coming period would bring “prosperity and progress” for the country. The delegation pledged to continue accompanying the government’s efforts and to provide assistance when needed.

Separately, Salam received President of the Court of Audit Judge Mohammad Badran, along with chamber heads Judges Abdel-Rida Nasser, Inaam Al-Bustani, and Nelly Abi Younes. The delegation presented the prime minister with the court’s annual report and briefed him on its oversight activities.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

PM

Nawaf Salam

Stability

Regional

Necessity

Army

US source to LBCI: No truth to claims of dropping Barrack paper, coordination with Ortagus ongoing
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
