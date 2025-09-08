News
Lebanon's President condemns Israeli strikes on Bekaa region
Lebanon News
08-09-2025 | 12:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon's President condemns Israeli strikes on Bekaa region
President Joseph Aoun continued his contacts on Monday regarding the Israeli attacks on Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, strongly condemning the strikes that hit the outskirts of Hermel and killed several people and wounded others.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
President
Joseph Aoun
Condemn
Israel
Strikes
Bekaa
Region
US source to LBCI: No truth to claims of dropping Barrack paper, coordination with Ortagus ongoing
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
