Lebanon's President condemns Israeli strikes on Bekaa region

Lebanon News
08-09-2025 | 12:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s President condemns Israeli strikes on Bekaa region
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon's President condemns Israeli strikes on Bekaa region

President Joseph Aoun continued his contacts on Monday regarding the Israeli attacks on Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, strongly condemning the strikes that hit the outskirts of Hermel and killed several people and wounded others. 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

President

Joseph Aoun

Condemn

Israel

Strikes

Bekaa

Region

LBCI Next
US source to LBCI: No truth to claims of dropping Barrack paper, coordination with Ortagus ongoing
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:48

Macron to name new PM 'in next days': French presidency

LBCI
World News
13:16

French government ousted in parliament confidence vote: Speaker

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:12

Israeli army says four soldiers killed in north Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Captagon shipment disrupted: Largest drug seizure in northern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Captagon shipment disrupted: Largest drug seizure in northern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

Lebanese PM says stability a regional necessity, urges support for army

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:42

Lebanon launches roadmap for digital transformation in tax administration with IMF support

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:40

Health Ministry: Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa and Hermel kill five, wound five

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-06-28

Yemen's Houthis say fired missile at Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-21

21 countries sign joint statement condemning Israel's West Bank settlement project: UK

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-12

Electricity solutions in Lebanon: Will four decades of power shortages come to an end?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-05

Army plan aims to contain weapons nationwide, prevent transfers between regions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Israeli airstrikes hit western Lebanon mountain ranges near Hermel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:49

US source to LBCI: No truth to claims of dropping Barrack paper, coordination with Ortagus ongoing

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon’s Bekaa region, claims Avichay Adraee

LBCI
World News
03:29

Two officers killed in attack at police station in Turkey's Izmir: Reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Speaker Berri leaves Baabda Palace after meeting Aoun, says ‘everything is fine’

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:40

Health Ministry: Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa and Hermel kill five, wound five

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Captagon shipment disrupted: Largest drug seizure in northern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Lebanon’s Health Ministry announces inspection results for food supplement factory

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More