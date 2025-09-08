News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US source to LBCI: No truth to claims of dropping Barrack paper, coordination with Ortagus ongoing
Lebanon News
08-09-2025 | 04:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US source to LBCI: No truth to claims of dropping Barrack paper, coordination with Ortagus ongoing
A U.S. source told LBCI that reports claiming American envoy Tom Barrack had not presented the U.S. proposal to the Israeli side, or that envoy Morgan Ortagus was planning to abandon Barrack’s paper in favor of her original proposal — which calls for consolidating a ceasefire, establishing stability on both sides of the border, and later moving on to border demarcation and eventually Hezbollah’s disarmament — are inaccurate.
The source underlined that Ortagus and Barrack “remain in close coordination and cooperation” on the matter.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
US
Morgan Ortagus
Tom Barrack
Israel
War
Ceasefire
Next
President Aoun meets Kazakh Ambassador to discuss bilateral ties
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-21
US envoy Tom Barrack urges Lebanon to back disarmament talk with action, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-21
US envoy Tom Barrack urges Lebanon to back disarmament talk with action, sources tell LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-24
LBCI sources: US Envoy Tom Barrack to meet Syrian President ahead of Beirut visit
Lebanon News
2025-08-24
LBCI sources: US Envoy Tom Barrack to meet Syrian President ahead of Beirut visit
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-02
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to join CENTCOM chief in Lebanon for security talks: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2025-09-02
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to join CENTCOM chief in Lebanon for security talks: LBCI sources
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-18
No Israeli response yet to US proposal, Lebanon seeks clarity from all parties, LBCI sources say
Lebanon News
2025-08-18
No Israeli response yet to US proposal, Lebanon seeks clarity from all parties, LBCI sources say
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:06
French Envoy Le Drian to hold meetings in Lebanon Thursday: LBCI Sources
Lebanon News
08:06
French Envoy Le Drian to hold meetings in Lebanon Thursday: LBCI Sources
0
Lebanon News
07:42
UAE appoints Fahed Salem Said Al Kaabi as ambassador to Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:42
UAE appoints Fahed Salem Said Al Kaabi as ambassador to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
06:43
Lebanon’s Health Ministry announces inspection results for food supplement factory
Lebanon News
06:43
Lebanon’s Health Ministry announces inspection results for food supplement factory
0
Lebanon News
06:24
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon’s Bekaa region, claims Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
06:24
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon’s Bekaa region, claims Avichay Adraee
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-04
MEA reassures travelers: Engine crisis affected few flights, safety never at risk
Lebanon News
2025-09-04
MEA reassures travelers: Engine crisis affected few flights, safety never at risk
0
Middle East News
07:40
EU condemns Jerusalem shooting, says shows need for ceasefire
Middle East News
07:40
EU condemns Jerusalem shooting, says shows need for ceasefire
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-21
Lebanese authorities arrest sixth fugitive from Nabatieh jailbreak in Tyre
Lebanon News
2025-07-21
Lebanese authorities arrest sixth fugitive from Nabatieh jailbreak in Tyre
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-14
Two injured in Israeli airstrike on vehicle in South Lebanon's Beit Lif
Lebanon News
2025-06-14
Two injured in Israeli airstrike on vehicle in South Lebanon's Beit Lif
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:04
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
14:04
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:04
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
14:04
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
2
Lebanon News
13:57
No civil war, no external interference: Lebanese Forces leader calls for Hezbollah disarmament
Lebanon News
13:57
No civil war, no external interference: Lebanese Forces leader calls for Hezbollah disarmament
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanon visit: US general and envoy push to revive ceasefire mechanism — the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanon visit: US general and envoy push to revive ceasefire mechanism — the details
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Connectivity crisis: Damage to Red Sea undersea cables slows global traffic
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Connectivity crisis: Damage to Red Sea undersea cables slows global traffic
5
Lebanon News
05:59
Israeli airstrikes hit western Lebanon mountain ranges near Hermel
Lebanon News
05:59
Israeli airstrikes hit western Lebanon mountain ranges near Hermel
6
Lebanon News
06:24
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon’s Bekaa region, claims Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
06:24
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon’s Bekaa region, claims Avichay Adraee
7
Lebanon News
04:49
US source to LBCI: No truth to claims of dropping Barrack paper, coordination with Ortagus ongoing
Lebanon News
04:49
US source to LBCI: No truth to claims of dropping Barrack paper, coordination with Ortagus ongoing
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
As criticism grows, Israel faces multiple fronts amid Gaza war escalation
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
As criticism grows, Israel faces multiple fronts amid Gaza war escalation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More