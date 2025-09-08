US source to LBCI: No truth to claims of dropping Barrack paper, coordination with Ortagus ongoing

A U.S. source told LBCI that reports claiming American envoy Tom Barrack had not presented the U.S. proposal to the Israeli side, or that envoy Morgan Ortagus was planning to abandon Barrack’s paper in favor of her original proposal — which calls for consolidating a ceasefire, establishing stability on both sides of the border, and later moving on to border demarcation and eventually Hezbollah’s disarmament — are inaccurate.



The source underlined that Ortagus and Barrack “remain in close coordination and cooperation” on the matter.