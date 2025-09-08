News
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon’s Bekaa region, claims Avichay Adraee
08-09-2025 | 06:24
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon’s Bekaa region, claims Avichay Adraee
The Israeli army carried out a series of attacks on Hezbollah positions in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, targeting multiple sites, including Radwan Force camps.
Spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed in a post on X that the camps “were observed to contain Hezbollah operatives and were being used to store combat equipment.”
He added, “Hezbollah has used the camps to train and prepare terrorists for planning and carrying out attacks against Israeli forces and the state of Israel.”
Adraee continued: “During the training exercises, the terrorists conducted live-fire drills and were trained to use various types of combat equipment.”
He stressed that “storing weapons and conducting military training against the State of Israel is a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and poses a direct threat to Israel.”
Concluding, Adraee wrote, “The Israeli army will continue to operate to eliminate any threat to the State of Israel.”
