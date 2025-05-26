News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
PM Salam to Sky News Arabia: The region has had enough of US-Iranian polarization
Lebanon News
26-05-2025 | 13:18
High views
Share
Share
2
min
PM Salam to Sky News Arabia: The region has had enough of US-Iranian polarization
Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said the Middle East has grown weary of the ongoing geopolitical polarization between the United States and Iran, expressing hope that Arab countries will re-engage with Lebanon, just as Lebanon is seeking to reconnect with the Arab world.
In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Salam said Arab nations and Lebanon's international allies had lost faith in the country but emphasized that the current government is working "day and night" to regain that trust.
Salam also said efforts are underway to make Lebanon attractive to Arab investors again, and that work is being done to create the right conditions for Lebanese exports to resume to Saudi Arabia.
On the political front, he criticized the selective implementation of the 1989 Taif Agreement, which ended Lebanon's civil war and laid the groundwork for the current political system.
"It was applied selectively, which ruined the political process. We must complete the implementation of what hasn't yet been applied," he noted.
Addressing Lebanon's most sensitive security concern, Salam reiterated the government's position that no weapons should remain outside state authority.
"We will not remain silent on the existence of any arms outside the control of the state," he stated.
Speaking on the issue of armed Palestinian groups in refugee camps, Salam warned that such weapons could spark intra-Palestinian or Palestinian-Lebanese strife. He emphasized that the strength of the Palestinian cause today lies not in arms but in growing international recognition and diplomacy.
"We are trying to put the country on a new path," Salam added. "I cannot predict where this path will lead us, but we are moving in a new direction."
Lebanon News
PM
Nawaf Salam
Sky News Arabia
Region
US
Iranian
Polarization
Next
President Aoun backs Syria sanctions relief, announces plan to address arms in Palestinian camps
Hezbollah-Amal alliance is ‘unbreakable,’ says Qassem, reaffirming resistance’s role in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-30
Lebanon's President to Sky News Arabia: The priority is the surrender of heavy and medium weapons
Lebanon News
2025-04-30
Lebanon's President to Sky News Arabia: The priority is the surrender of heavy and medium weapons
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-04
Amine Gemayel tells LBCI from Bikfaiya: Lebanon has endured enough, optimism for the future
Lebanon News
2025-05-04
Amine Gemayel tells LBCI from Bikfaiya: Lebanon has endured enough, optimism for the future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
PM Salam discusses education, aid, and governance reform in series of meetings at the Grand Serail
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
PM Salam discusses education, aid, and governance reform in series of meetings at the Grand Serail
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-16
PM Salam hails MEA as a symbol of national pride, pledges to secure airport road
Lebanon News
2025-04-16
PM Salam hails MEA as a symbol of national pride, pledges to secure airport road
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
First step of national plan: Lebanon to begin gradual disarmament of Palestinian camps in mid-June
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
First step of national plan: Lebanon to begin gradual disarmament of Palestinian camps in mid-June
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanon file resurfaces in Israel: Israel reports US scenarios to disarm Hezbollah north of Litani River
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanon file resurfaces in Israel: Israel reports US scenarios to disarm Hezbollah north of Litani River
0
Lebanon News
12:45
Sources to LBCI: Positive meeting between Lebanese President and MP Mohammad Raad
Lebanon News
12:45
Sources to LBCI: Positive meeting between Lebanese President and MP Mohammad Raad
0
Lebanon News
11:20
Bassil says the FPM remains a major political force
Lebanon News
11:20
Bassil says the FPM remains a major political force
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-12
Multi-front tensions: Israel eyes US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman while expanding Gaza occupation
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-12
Multi-front tensions: Israel eyes US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman while expanding Gaza occupation
0
World News
13:51
King Charles III arrives in Canada for visit amid tensions with Trump
World News
13:51
King Charles III arrives in Canada for visit amid tensions with Trump
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-25
Antoine Habib to LBCI: Housing Bank sees spike in loan applications after presidential election
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-25
Antoine Habib to LBCI: Housing Bank sees spike in loan applications after presidential election
0
World News
2025-04-19
Trial opens for students, journalists over Istanbul protests
World News
2025-04-19
Trial opens for students, journalists over Istanbul protests
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli strike targets eastern mountain range in Brital heights, east of Baalbek
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli strike targets eastern mountain range in Brital heights, east of Baalbek
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanon file resurfaces in Israel: Israel reports US scenarios to disarm Hezbollah north of Litani River
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanon file resurfaces in Israel: Israel reports US scenarios to disarm Hezbollah north of Litani River
3
Lebanon News
03:57
Shooting at wedding in Baalbek leaves one dead, two injured
Lebanon News
03:57
Shooting at wedding in Baalbek leaves one dead, two injured
4
Lebanon News
03:01
President Aoun backs Syria sanctions relief, announces plan to address arms in Palestinian camps
Lebanon News
03:01
President Aoun backs Syria sanctions relief, announces plan to address arms in Palestinian camps
5
Lebanon News
06:16
Mirna Murr elected head of Matn municipal union in 22–11 vote
Lebanon News
06:16
Mirna Murr elected head of Matn municipal union in 22–11 vote
6
Lebanon News
13:18
PM Salam to Sky News Arabia: The region has had enough of US-Iranian polarization
Lebanon News
13:18
PM Salam to Sky News Arabia: The region has had enough of US-Iranian polarization
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
First step of national plan: Lebanon to begin gradual disarmament of Palestinian camps in mid-June
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
First step of national plan: Lebanon to begin gradual disarmament of Palestinian camps in mid-June
8
Lebanon News
06:10
PM Salam seeks Arab investment for reconstruction, institutional reform
Lebanon News
06:10
PM Salam seeks Arab investment for reconstruction, institutional reform
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More