News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mesh Ana
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
A year later: Inside Israel’s unprecedented pager attack on Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
17-09-2025 | 12:49
High views
Share
Share
3
min
A year later: Inside Israel’s unprecedented pager attack on Hezbollah
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
It has been a year since the events that remain indelibly etched in Lebanese memory. On the morning of September 17, Israeli forces set off explosives hidden in pagers, later targeting additional wireless devices used by Hezbollah. What new details have emerged over the past year?
The operation was a meticulously planned intelligence effort that took years. Israel planted small explosive devices inside thousands of communication devices Hezbollah ordered through companies that later turned out to be fictitious.
Inside each pager battery, Mossad hid approximately six grams of the highly explosive PETN, along with a detonator made of a highly flammable substance. The unusual element: detonators are typically metallic cylinders, not the material placed in the pagers.
Over the year, further details have emerged from two senior retired Mossad agents who played leading roles in the operation.
The operation was set in motion from Tel Aviv at the push of a button, though Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed seven months later that the timing had been forced earlier than originally planned.
Netanyahu himself presented a golden pager to U.S. President Donald Trump during their meeting in Washington. On the device’s screen appeared the last instruction seen by thousands of Hezbollah members before the simultaneous explosions: “Press with both hands.” The pager detonations blinded hundreds, severed fingers, and killed nearly 40 people, including children.
The September 17, 2024, operation was unprecedented in history and marked a turning point in the open war on Lebanon.
On its first anniversary, the central question remains: how did Hezbollah fall for the security and technical deception? From fictitious companies to oversized devices and technical inspections, the ruse succeeded.
Notably, Hezbollah had informed Turkish authorities earlier this year about another shipment of Explosives-laden pagers at Istanbul Airport intended for Lebanon—after the September 17 explosions.
Hezbollah has offered no public explanation of what occurred or the results of its internal investigations, leaving the unraveling of the largest intelligence operation in modern history reliant on Israel’s disclosures.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Pagers
Attack
Israel
Next
High-stakes Israeli-Syrian security talks held in London ahead of UN summit
Legal action: Lebanon moves toward criminalizing bullying with new draft law
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-25
Two wars, no winners: A year later, inside Israel’s battles on the Lebanon and Iran fronts
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-25
Two wars, no winners: A year later, inside Israel’s battles on the Lebanon and Iran fronts
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-10
From Gaza to Qatar: Is Israel’s strike on Doha part of a 77-year-old security-driven narrative?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-10
From Gaza to Qatar: Is Israel’s strike on Doha part of a 77-year-old security-driven narrative?
0
World News
2025-06-26
Guterres says UN's founding principles face unprecedented attack
World News
2025-06-26
Guterres says UN's founding principles face unprecedented attack
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-01
Inside Israeli-Syrian normalization talks: What does a peace agreement offer both sides?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-01
Inside Israeli-Syrian normalization talks: What does a peace agreement offer both sides?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Beirut Port explosion investigation turns a corner with arrest of MV Rhosus owner
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Beirut Port explosion investigation turns a corner with arrest of MV Rhosus owner
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
High-stakes Israeli-Syrian security talks held in London ahead of UN summit
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
High-stakes Israeli-Syrian security talks held in London ahead of UN summit
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-16
Legal action: Lebanon moves toward criminalizing bullying with new draft law
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-16
Legal action: Lebanon moves toward criminalizing bullying with new draft law
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-16
Rumors of delay: Will Lebanon's 2026 parliamentary elections be held on time?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-16
Rumors of delay: Will Lebanon's 2026 parliamentary elections be held on time?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-16
US balances support: Arab-Islamic summit raises voice against Israel, but will it matter?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-16
US balances support: Arab-Islamic summit raises voice against Israel, but will it matter?
0
Middle East News
2025-06-16
Netanyahu says Israeli air force controls Tehran's skies, vows to 'eliminate nuclear and missile threats'
Middle East News
2025-06-16
Netanyahu says Israeli air force controls Tehran's skies, vows to 'eliminate nuclear and missile threats'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-07
Israel doesn't want to 'keep' or 'govern' Gaza: Netanyahu
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-07
Israel doesn't want to 'keep' or 'govern' Gaza: Netanyahu
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-03
Israeli strike on car in Alma al-Shaab injures civilian: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
2025-04-03
Israeli strike on car in Alma al-Shaab injures civilian: Health Ministry
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:48
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem hails pager blast wounded as ‘light guiding the path’
Lebanon News
08:48
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem hails pager blast wounded as ‘light guiding the path’
2
Lebanon News
06:18
Hezbollah MP says Israel creating buffer zone as Lebanon’s government ‘fails’ to act
Lebanon News
06:18
Hezbollah MP says Israel creating buffer zone as Lebanon’s government ‘fails’ to act
3
Lebanon News
03:20
Retired soldiers block roads with burning tires in Beirut and Tripoli (Video)
Lebanon News
03:20
Retired soldiers block roads with burning tires in Beirut and Tripoli (Video)
4
Lebanon News
13:07
Israeli airstrike targets car in Baalbek, casualties reported
Lebanon News
13:07
Israeli airstrike targets car in Baalbek, casualties reported
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Beirut Port explosion investigation turns a corner with arrest of MV Rhosus owner
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Beirut Port explosion investigation turns a corner with arrest of MV Rhosus owner
6
Lebanon News
13:52
Israeli airstrike kills two in Baalbek: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
13:52
Israeli airstrike kills two in Baalbek: Health Ministry
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
A year later: Inside Israel’s unprecedented pager attack on Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
A year later: Inside Israel’s unprecedented pager attack on Hezbollah
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
High-stakes Israeli-Syrian security talks held in London ahead of UN summit
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
High-stakes Israeli-Syrian security talks held in London ahead of UN summit
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More