Hezbollah MP says Israel creating buffer zone as Lebanon’s government ‘fails’ to act

Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah accused Israel of occupying around 100 square kilometers of Lebanese territory along the southern border, saying it has created a buffer zone where life is effectively banned, similar to several border villages.



Fadlallah charged that Israel continues its “daily killings” of Lebanese citizens while the government fails to take action or even raise its voice internationally to stop the bloodshed.



He stressed that Hezbollah is not subject to clauses on disarming militias, since its role falls under the use of all means — chiefly armed resistance — to reclaim occupied territory, a principle endorsed by successive governments for more than 35 years.



Fadlallah further accused the government of deliberately overlooking reconstruction, saying the state budget included no allocations for it. He urged the cabinet to honor its pledges during ongoing budget discussions.