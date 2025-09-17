Israeli airstrike targets car in Baalbek, casualties reported

17-09-2025 | 13:07
Israeli airstrike targets car in Baalbek, casualties reported
Israeli airstrike targets car in Baalbek, casualties reported

An Israeli airstrike on Wednesday targeted a car in the city of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, leaving several people wounded.

Lebanon News

Israel

Airstrike

Baalbek

Car

