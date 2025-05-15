UAE keen to work with US on regional peace, president tells Trump

The United Arab Emirates is keen on continuing to work with the United States to achieve peace and stability in the region, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan told U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday during a meeting in Abu Dhabi.



Trump visited the UAE's capital city on Thursday, the last stop of a tour of Gulf states, after visiting Saudi Arabia and Qatar.



He added that the UAE, which in March committed to a 10-year, $1.4 trillion investment framework in the United States, was keen to expand the friendship for the benefit of both countries.



The UAE and the United States finalized a technology framework agreement expected to be signed later on Thursday that could give Abu Dhabi expanded access to advanced artificial intelligence chips from the United States, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.





