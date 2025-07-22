Erdogan says Gazans must not die for 'hunk of bread'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
22-07-2025 | 07:21
High views
Erdogan says Gazans must not die for &#39;hunk of bread&#39;
Erdogan says Gazans must not die for 'hunk of bread'

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Tuesday that it would be unacceptable for Palestinians to die from the want of a "hunk of bread or a mouthful of water."

Erdogan's warning, made during a speech in Istanbul, comes amid a mounting chorus of international criticism of Israel's campaign against Hamas in Gaza, which has triggered a humanitarian crisis.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Turkey

President

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Palestinians

Bread

