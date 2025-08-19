President Aoun reaffirms commitment to UNIFIL presence in Lebanon’s south

President Joseph Aoun reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to maintaining the presence of U.N. peacekeepers in the south during a meeting with UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander, Major General Diodato Abagnara.



Aoun said the forces should remain for as long as necessary to ensure the full implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and complete the Lebanese army’s deployment to the international border.



The president also underlined the importance of continued cooperation between the Lebanese army, UNIFIL, and the residents of southern villages.