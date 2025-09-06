Public Works Minister announces work at Qlayaat Airport to begin in early 2026

06-09-2025 | 05:51
Public Works Minister announces work at Qlayaat Airport to begin in early 2026
2min
Public Works Minister announces work at Qlayaat Airport to begin in early 2026

Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny visited Qlayaat Airport in northern Lebanon on Saturday, announcing that work to rehabilitate and activate the facility will officially begin at the start of 2026.

Rasamny toured the site alongside a delegation from the region’s economic bodies led by former minister Mohammed Choucair, Tripoli and North Lebanon Mufti Sheikh Mohammed Imam, Akkar Mufti Sheikh Dr. Zeid Bakkar Zakaria, Qlayaat Mayor Abdel Razzak Khashfa, Tell Hayat Mayor Khodor Khaled, and several community leaders.

Speaking from the airport’s runway, the minister emphasized that both the president and the prime minister have been determined since the beginning of the current term to prioritize the reopening of Qlayaat Airport, citing its importance to northern Lebanon and to the national economy.

“My visit today comes at the kind invitation of the economic bodies,” Rasamny said. “I have visited this airport many times, and with each visit my conviction grows stronger about the importance of this facility and the need to operate it to serve the north and all of Lebanon.”

