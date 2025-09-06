France said Saturday it welcomed the Lebanese government's adoption of an army-proposed plan to restore the state’s exclusive authority over weapons across the country.



In a statement, the French Foreign Ministry described the move as “a new and positive stage” following the Lebanese cabinet’s decision on August 5. It urged all Lebanese parties to support the plan’s peaceful and immediate implementation to advance toward a stable, sovereign, and prosperous Lebanon, with secure borders and peaceful relations with its neighbors.



France reaffirmed its readiness to stand by Lebanese authorities in carrying out their commitments, working with European, American, and regional partners. It pointed to its involvement in the ceasefire monitoring mechanism established in November 2024, its support for the Lebanese Armed Forces, and its role in the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL).



Paris also said it was prepared to organize two conferences—one in support of Lebanon’s armed forces and another to back recovery and reconstruction efforts once conditions allow.



The ministry renewed its call on Israel to fully comply with its obligations under the November 26, 2024, ceasefire agreement and to withdraw from South Lebanon.