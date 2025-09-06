France welcomes Lebanon's plan to place all weapons under state control

Lebanon News
06-09-2025 | 09:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
France welcomes Lebanon&#39;s plan to place all weapons under state control
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
France welcomes Lebanon's plan to place all weapons under state control

France said Saturday it welcomed the Lebanese government's adoption of an army-proposed plan to restore the state’s exclusive authority over weapons across the country.

In a statement, the French Foreign Ministry described the move as “a new and positive stage” following the Lebanese cabinet’s decision on August 5. It urged all Lebanese parties to support the plan’s peaceful and immediate implementation to advance toward a stable, sovereign, and prosperous Lebanon, with secure borders and peaceful relations with its neighbors.

France reaffirmed its readiness to stand by Lebanese authorities in carrying out their commitments, working with European, American, and regional partners. It pointed to its involvement in the ceasefire monitoring mechanism established in November 2024, its support for the Lebanese Armed Forces, and its role in the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Paris also said it was prepared to organize two conferences—one in support of Lebanon’s armed forces and another to back recovery and reconstruction efforts once conditions allow.

The ministry renewed its call on Israel to fully comply with its obligations under the November 26, 2024, ceasefire agreement and to withdraw from South Lebanon.

Lebanon News

France

Lebanon

Plan

Weapons

State

Control

LBCI Next
Public Works Minister announces work at Qlayaat Airport to begin in early 2026
Army plan aims to contain weapons nationwide, prevent transfers between regions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-05

Lebanon cabinet welcomes army plan to consolidate weapons under state control

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-08

Arab League chief welcomes Lebanon's plan to enforce state exclusivity on arms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-02

State control of weapons under debate: Will the Lebanese Army's weapons plan split the government?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-05

PM Salam: Cabinet welcomes army plan to consolidate weapons across Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Arms collection roadmap: Lebanese Army maps out multi-stage disarmament plan—Key phases

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

A win for stability: Lebanon steps away from civil strife

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:40

UNIFIL launches education support project in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:24

Lebanese President urges US to pressure Israel on withdrawal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:24

Lebanese President urges US to pressure Israel on withdrawal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

A win for stability: Lebanon steps away from civil strife

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-26

'Massive explosion' in southern Iran port: State TV

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:28

Hezbollah official tells Reuters Cabinet session opens path to 'wisdom' on weapons plan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:21

Army plan aims to contain weapons nationwide, prevent transfers between regions

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

Lebanese Minister Kamal Chehadeh outlines army's five-phase disarmament plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:28

Hezbollah official tells Reuters Cabinet session opens path to 'wisdom' on weapons plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:51

Public Works Minister announces work at Qlayaat Airport to begin in early 2026

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

A win for stability: Lebanon steps away from civil strife

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Arms collection roadmap: Lebanese Army maps out multi-stage disarmament plan—Key phases

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:24

Lebanese President urges US to pressure Israel on withdrawal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:36

Israel strike destroys another Gaza City high-rise: Witnesses

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More