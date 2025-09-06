Hezbollah official tells Reuters Cabinet session opens path to 'wisdom' on weapons plan

Lebanon News
06-09-2025 | 08:28
High views
Hezbollah official tells Reuters Cabinet session opens path to &#39;wisdom&#39; on weapons plan
Hezbollah official tells Reuters Cabinet session opens path to 'wisdom' on weapons plan

A senior Hezbollah official said Saturday that the government's latest stance on a plan to place all weapons under state control provides an opportunity to prevent Lebanon from sliding into chaos.

Mahmoud Komati, head of Hezbollah's political council, told Reuters that the group based its assessment on the government’s announcement Friday that implementing a U.S.-backed roadmap on disarmament is contingent on Israel's compliance.

“The government’s declaration that any progress depends on Israel means the plan is frozen until further notice,” Komati said.

He added that Hezbollah “categorically rejects” the two cabinet decisions taken Friday and expects the Lebanese government to commit instead to drafting a national security strategy.

