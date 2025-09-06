News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Motorsports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah official tells Reuters Cabinet session opens path to 'wisdom' on weapons plan
Lebanon News
06-09-2025 | 08:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah official tells Reuters Cabinet session opens path to 'wisdom' on weapons plan
A senior Hezbollah official said Saturday that the government's latest stance on a plan to place all weapons under state control provides an opportunity to prevent Lebanon from sliding into chaos.
Mahmoud Komati, head of Hezbollah's political council, told Reuters that the group based its assessment on the government’s announcement Friday that implementing a U.S.-backed roadmap on disarmament is contingent on Israel's compliance.
“The government’s declaration that any progress depends on Israel means the plan is frozen until further notice,” Komati said.
He added that Hezbollah “categorically rejects” the two cabinet decisions taken Friday and expects the Lebanese government to commit instead to drafting a national security strategy.
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Reuters
Cabinet
Session
Wisdom
Weapons
Plan
Next
France welcomes Lebanon's plan to place all weapons under state control
Public Works Minister announces work at Qlayaat Airport to begin in early 2026
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-03
MP Khawaja says participation in Cabinet session on army's weapons plan not guaranteed
Lebanon News
2025-09-03
MP Khawaja says participation in Cabinet session on army's weapons plan not guaranteed
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-04
The weapons question: Will Friday's Cabinet session ignite Lebanon's streets?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-04
The weapons question: Will Friday's Cabinet session ignite Lebanon's streets?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-01
Lebanon’s cabinet heads into tense session over army weapons plan
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-01
Lebanon’s cabinet heads into tense session over army weapons plan
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-29
Countdown begins: Army plan and Hezbollah stance heighten uncertainty ahead of Cabinet session
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-29
Countdown begins: Army plan and Hezbollah stance heighten uncertainty ahead of Cabinet session
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:36
France welcomes Lebanon's plan to place all weapons under state control
Lebanon News
09:36
France welcomes Lebanon's plan to place all weapons under state control
0
Lebanon News
05:51
Public Works Minister announces work at Qlayaat Airport to begin in early 2026
Lebanon News
05:51
Public Works Minister announces work at Qlayaat Airport to begin in early 2026
0
Lebanon News
14:21
Army plan aims to contain weapons nationwide, prevent transfers between regions
Lebanon News
14:21
Army plan aims to contain weapons nationwide, prevent transfers between regions
0
Lebanon News
13:55
PM Salam: Cabinet welcomes army plan to consolidate weapons across Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:55
PM Salam: Cabinet welcomes army plan to consolidate weapons across Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:57
Fire breaks out at former BBC headquarters in west London, broadcaster reports
World News
06:57
Fire breaks out at former BBC headquarters in west London, broadcaster reports
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-04
Lebanon lays foundation stone for restoration of Mar Mikhael train station in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-09-04
Lebanon lays foundation stone for restoration of Mar Mikhael train station in Beirut
0
World News
2025-09-01
Putin meets Turkey's Erdogan in China: Kremlin
World News
2025-09-01
Putin meets Turkey's Erdogan in China: Kremlin
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:54
Speaker Berri welcomes government formula, warns against street protests
Lebanon News
12:54
Speaker Berri welcomes government formula, warns against street protests
2
Lebanon News
11:23
Cabinet session ends at Baabda after army presents disarmament plan
Lebanon News
11:23
Cabinet session ends at Baabda after army presents disarmament plan
3
Lebanon News
10:42
Army reinforcements seen in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Commander Haykal concludes plan presentation to cabinet
Lebanon News
10:42
Army reinforcements seen in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Commander Haykal concludes plan presentation to cabinet
4
Lebanon News
13:17
Lebanese army to extend authority nationwide under phased weapons withdrawal plan
Lebanon News
13:17
Lebanese army to extend authority nationwide under phased weapons withdrawal plan
5
Lebanon News
14:21
Army plan aims to contain weapons nationwide, prevent transfers between regions
Lebanon News
14:21
Army plan aims to contain weapons nationwide, prevent transfers between regions
6
Lebanon News
10:53
Minister Makki offers resignation, urges ministers to debate army plan within cabinet framework
Lebanon News
10:53
Minister Makki offers resignation, urges ministers to debate army plan within cabinet framework
7
Lebanon News
13:55
PM Salam: Cabinet welcomes army plan to consolidate weapons across Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:55
PM Salam: Cabinet welcomes army plan to consolidate weapons across Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
10:15
President Aoun returns judiciary law to cabinet over concerns
Lebanon News
10:15
President Aoun returns judiciary law to cabinet over concerns
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More