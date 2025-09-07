News
Russian attack sparks fire at Ukraine's government building in Kyiv
World News
07-09-2025 | 01:17
Russian attack sparks fire at Ukraine's government building in Kyiv
An administrative government building in the Pechersky district of Kyiv caught fire after an overnight Russian air attack on Kyiv, said Timur Tkachenko, the head of the military administration of the Ukrainian capital.
Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko also reported the fire on Telegram, adding that firefighters were working on the scene.
Associated Press reporters saw a plume of smoke rising from the roof of Kyiv's cabinet of ministers building, but it was not immediately clear if the smoke was the result of a direct hit, which would mark an escalation in Russia's air campaign.
Russia has so far avoided targeting government buildings in the city center.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Attack
Ukraine
Kyiv
Government
Building
Russia fired over 800 drones at Ukraine in new record: Ukraine air force
Hundreds queue in silence to pay tribute to Giorgio Armani
