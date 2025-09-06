Lebanese President urges US to pressure Israel on withdrawal

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Saturday called on the United States to pressure Israel to withdraw from Lebanese territory and to activate the work of the joint mechanism committee tasked with implementing the ceasefire agreement.



Following a meeting in Beirut with U.S. Central Command chief Brad Cooper, Aoun stressed the importance of continued American support for the Lebanese Army, saying it enables the military to carry out its many missions despite severe economic challenges.



For his part, Cooper praised what he described as the “remarkable work” of the Lebanese Army and reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to sustaining military assistance. He also announced that the committee overseeing the implementation of the November ceasefire will convene on Sunday to review the situation in South Lebanon.