EU to discuss proposal to suspend Israel from its research program

World News
28-07-2025 | 07:53
EU to discuss proposal to suspend Israel from its research program
EU to discuss proposal to suspend Israel from its research program

An agenda published by the European Commission showed that Commission members will discuss on Monday a proposal to partially suspend Israel’s participation in the EU’s Horizon research funding program.

The move comes after several EU member states said last week that Israel is not meeting its obligations under an agreement on humanitarian aid access to the Gaza Strip. The countries called on the Commission to present concrete options.

Reuters

