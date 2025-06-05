President Aoun and PM Salam discuss appointments and South Lebanon developments

Lebanon News
05-06-2025 | 09:48
High views
President Aoun and PM Salam discuss appointments and South Lebanon developments
President Aoun and PM Salam discuss appointments and South Lebanon developments

President Joseph Aoun signed a decree calling the Lebanese Parliament to convene in an extraordinary session from June 5, 2025, until October 20, 2025.

President Aoun also discussed the issue of appointments with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, particularly regarding regulatory bodies. The talks also addressed the situation in the south, the renewal of the UNIFIL mandate, and the activation of public sector operations.

The two agreed to issue a decree to open the extraordinary parliamentary session.
 

Lebanon News

President

Joseph Aoun

Prime Minister

Nawaf Salam

Meeting

Appointments

South Lebanon

LBCI Next
Israeli strike targets vehicle near a school in South Lebanon's Borj Qalaouiye
UN appoints Major General Diodato Abagnara as new UNIFIL commander in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

