President Aoun and PM Salam discuss appointments and South Lebanon developments

President Joseph Aoun signed a decree calling the Lebanese Parliament to convene in an extraordinary session from June 5, 2025, until October 20, 2025.President Aoun also discussed the issue of appointments with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, particularly regarding regulatory bodies. The talks also addressed the situation in the south, the renewal of the UNIFIL mandate, and the activation of public sector operations.The two agreed to issue a decree to open the extraordinary parliamentary session.