North Korea internet hit by a major outage, analyst says

07-06-2025 | 00:08
North Korea internet hit by a major outage, analyst says
North Korea internet hit by a major outage, analyst says

North Korea's internet is experiencing a major outage on Saturday, said a UK-based researcher, adding that the cause may be internal rather than a cyberattack.

North Korea's main news websites and its Foreign Ministry internet site were inaccessible on Saturday morning, according to checks by Reuters.

"A major outage is currently occurring on North Korea's internet - affecting all routes whether they come in via China or Russia," said Junade Ali, a U.K.-based researcher who monitors the North Korean internet.

Reuters

World News

North Korea

Internet

Outage

Analyst

