MEA adjusts flight schedule for July 5–6-7 due to operational reasons

Middle East Airlines announced changes to its flight schedule for July 5, 6, and 7, 2025, due to operational reasons. The adjustments are as follows:



The morning flight to and from Amman (ME310/ME311) scheduled for July 5 will be canceled. Passengers will be rebooked on the afternoon flight ME312/ME313 on the same day, with the option to change their travel date to any other day at no additional cost.



The midday flight to and from Baghdad (ME320/ME321) scheduled for July 5 will also be canceled. Passengers will be transferred to the afternoon flight ME322/ME323 on the same day, with the same option to modify their travel date without extra charges.



Additionally, the departure times for certain flights on July 5, 6, and 7 to Nice, Jeddah, Larnaca, Athens, and Rome will be adjusted.