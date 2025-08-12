Minister of Labor: Iraq's PM gave the decision for the technical committee to visit Lebanon

Lebanese Minister of Labor Mohammad Haidar explained that he visited Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to brief him on the results of his visit to Iraq and the meeting with the Sudanese president.



He confirmed that there is a full response from the Iraqi Prime Minister in terms of helping to restore the reconstruction as soon as possible, especially in Beirut, the suburbs, and Bekaa areas.



He announced that he had given the decision for the committee to visit Lebanon and start implementing this plan, and to contribute to the reconstruction, especially in damaged areas.



Haidar said, “We also discussed with the Sudanese president the issue of wheat donation, and we agreed that Iraq will send 50,000 tons by ship to the port of Beirut, and communication has begun with the Ministry of Economy to take the appropriate measures.”



He added: “We communicated with the Iraqi side to settle some of the issues facing Lebanese employers in Iraq, especially about some of the fines they owe to Iraqi social security, and we had a discussion concerning if there was a way to resolve these fines and to achieve a settlement to resolve these fines.”



Haidar confirmed that the Sudanese president cooperated, took the decision in the Iraqi cabinet to exempt the Lebanese and make social security settlements.



He explained that these funds are hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines, and the required fees will be paid, and the fines will be canceled.



Haidar noted that the issue of the oil pipeline that will pass from Iraq to Syria to take an operational part of the Tripoli refinery was discussed.