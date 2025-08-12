Minister of Labor: Iraq's PM gave the decision for the technical committee to visit Lebanon

Lebanon News
12-08-2025 | 09:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Minister of Labor: Iraq&#39;s PM gave the decision for the technical committee to visit Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Minister of Labor: Iraq's PM gave the decision for the technical committee to visit Lebanon

Lebanese Minister of Labor Mohammad Haidar explained that he visited Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to brief him on the results of his visit to Iraq and the meeting with the Sudanese president.

He confirmed that there is a full response from the Iraqi Prime Minister in terms of helping to restore the reconstruction as soon as possible, especially in Beirut, the suburbs, and Bekaa areas.

He announced that he had given the decision for the committee to visit Lebanon and start implementing this plan, and to contribute to the reconstruction, especially in damaged areas.

Haidar said, “We also discussed with the Sudanese president the issue of wheat donation, and we agreed that Iraq will send 50,000 tons by ship to the port of Beirut, and communication has begun with the Ministry of Economy to take the appropriate measures.”

He added: “We communicated with the Iraqi side to settle some of the issues facing Lebanese employers in Iraq, especially about some of the fines they owe to Iraqi social security, and we had a discussion concerning if there was a way to resolve these fines and to achieve a settlement to resolve these fines.”

Haidar confirmed that the Sudanese president cooperated, took the decision in the Iraqi cabinet to exempt the Lebanese and make social security settlements.

He explained that these funds are hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines, and the required fees will be paid, and the fines will be canceled.

Haidar noted that the issue of the oil pipeline that will pass from Iraq to Syria to take an operational part of the Tripoli refinery was discussed.

Lebanon News

Middle East

Lebanon

Iraq

Sudan

Economy

Politics

LBCI Next
Syrian Foreign Ministry says to LBCI the country is open to cooperating with Lebanon
New fortifications: Lebanese Army prepares weapons plan as Israel expands positions in South
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-03

Lebanon's Labor Minister heads to Baghdad to strengthen bilateral cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-22

Lebanon's President says the country cannot afford the cost of war again

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-03

Iraq to strengthen Lebanon relations, says head of the Iraqi mission

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-18

Israel open to 'ending the fighting' as part of Gaza deal: PM office

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Electricity solutions in Lebanon: Will four decades of power shortages come to an end?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Post-war reality: Hezbollah's capabilities between Israeli narratives and ground facts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanese Army losses unexplained: South Lebanon blasts deepen mystery over munitions clearance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Food poisoning cases double: Extreme heat drives food safety concerns across Lebanon and beyond

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Military plan to be activated: Occupation of Gaza by Israel set to move forward

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-23

Israeli drone flies at low altitude over Beirut, southern suburbs

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-27

Activist boat Handala seized off Gaza, brought to Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-28

Timing critical as PM Salam plans cabinet session on Hezbollah’s armed status

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

Syrian Foreign Ministry says to LBCI the country is open to cooperating with Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Post-war reality: Hezbollah's capabilities between Israeli narratives and ground facts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Electricity solutions in Lebanon: Will four decades of power shortages come to an end?

LBCI
Sports News
13:49

Lebanon secures win against Japan 97-73 in FIBA Asia Cup 2025

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanese Army losses unexplained: South Lebanon blasts deepen mystery over munitions clearance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Food poisoning cases double: Extreme heat drives food safety concerns across Lebanon and beyond

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:41

Lebanon's PM encourages young diaspora to engage in political, economic, and cultural life on heritage visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Military plan to be activated: Occupation of Gaza by Israel set to move forward

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More