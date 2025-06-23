Iran says Israel attacked Tehran's Evin prison

Iran's judiciary said Israeli strikes on Monday hit Tehran's Evin prison, leaving sections of the facility damaged.



"In the latest attack by the Zionist regime on Tehran, projectiles unfortunately struck Evin prison, causing damage to parts of the facility," said the judiciary's Mizan Online website.



It added that all resources had been deployed to manage the complex, and the situation remained "under control."



AFP



