News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia launched 85 drones, one missile on Ukraine at night: Kyiv
World News
16-08-2025 | 02:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia launched 85 drones, one missile on Ukraine at night: Kyiv
Russia launched 85 attack drones and a ballistic missile at Ukraine overnight, Kyiv said Saturday, hours after Russian leader Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump held their Alaska talks.
Ukraine's air force said Moscow had "attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 85 Shahed-type" drones, while also attacking "frontline areas" in four regions.
AFP
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Missiles
Attack
War
Next
Trump briefed Zelensky, European leaders on Putin talks: EU
Air Canada flight attendants go on strike, shutting down service
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-05-26
Russia fired record barrage of 355 drones at Ukraine overnight: Kyiv
World News
2025-05-26
Russia fired record barrage of 355 drones at Ukraine overnight: Kyiv
0
World News
2025-07-12
Ukraine claims Russia launched 623 drones and missiles overnight
World News
2025-07-12
Ukraine claims Russia launched 623 drones and missiles overnight
0
World News
2025-07-04
Ukraine says Russia launched 550 drones, missiles
World News
2025-07-04
Ukraine says Russia launched 550 drones, missiles
0
World News
2025-07-12
Russia's drones and missile barrage targets Ukraine's west, kills two
World News
2025-07-12
Russia's drones and missile barrage targets Ukraine's west, kills two
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:25
Trump rules out immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, pushes for direct 'peace agreement'
World News
05:25
Trump rules out immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, pushes for direct 'peace agreement'
0
World News
05:05
'World is a safer place' after Trump-Putin summit, says Hungary PM Orban
World News
05:05
'World is a safer place' after Trump-Putin summit, says Hungary PM Orban
0
World News
03:54
Zelensky says will meet Trump in Washington Monday
World News
03:54
Zelensky says will meet Trump in Washington Monday
0
World News
03:32
European leaders holding new call on Ukraine after Trump-Putin summit: EU commission spokesperson
World News
03:32
European leaders holding new call on Ukraine after Trump-Putin summit: EU commission spokesperson
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa shines in first appearance at Miss World 2025 in India—Video
Lebanon News
2025-05-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa shines in first appearance at Miss World 2025 in India—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-14
Syria-Lebanon talks focus on border demarcation and missing persons: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-14
Syria-Lebanon talks focus on border demarcation and missing persons: Sources to LBCI
0
Lebanon News
00:20
S&P upgrades Lebanon’s local currency rating to CCC, affirms foreign currency rating at SD
Lebanon News
00:20
S&P upgrades Lebanon’s local currency rating to CCC, affirms foreign currency rating at SD
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-14
Lebanon’s showdown: Will the Lebanese army succeed in enforcing state control over arms?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-14
Lebanon’s showdown: Will the Lebanese army succeed in enforcing state control over arms?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:04
MEA advises passengers of travel disruptions due to Air Canada strike on August 16
Lebanon News
12:04
MEA advises passengers of travel disruptions due to Air Canada strike on August 16
2
Lebanon News
15:08
Massive wildfire erupts in Batroun’s mountainous region (Video)
Lebanon News
15:08
Massive wildfire erupts in Batroun’s mountainous region (Video)
3
Lebanon News
07:40
Lebanon arrests employee for accepting bribes, several others detained in registration office crackdown
Lebanon News
07:40
Lebanon arrests employee for accepting bribes, several others detained in registration office crackdown
4
Lebanon News
11:29
PM Salam condemns Hezbollah chief's civil war 'threats'
Lebanon News
11:29
PM Salam condemns Hezbollah chief's civil war 'threats'
5
Lebanon News
12:35
Israeli airstrikes hit Ali Al-Taher site, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:35
Israeli airstrikes hit Ali Al-Taher site, South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
09:23
Army Commander inspects blast site in Tyre, vows continued duty amid Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
09:23
Army Commander inspects blast site in Tyre, vows continued duty amid Israeli attacks
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
From Kirkuk to Tripoli: Historic oil pipeline poised for comeback
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
From Kirkuk to Tripoli: Historic oil pipeline poised for comeback
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
With US backing, Israel moves to divide West Bank and expand settlements
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
With US backing, Israel moves to divide West Bank and expand settlements
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More