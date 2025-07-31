Lebanese expatriates voice concern: What’s next for the 2026 elections?

Report by Maroun Nassif, English adaptation by Akram Chehayeb



A month ago, lawmakers from the Lebanese Forces, Kataeb Party, and several independent MPs attempted to break the quorum of a legislative session in protest over Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's refusal to include a proposal on the agenda to amend the electoral law and scrap the six parliamentary seats allocated to the Lebanese diaspora.



The proposal was also not referred to a parliamentary subcommittee.



While the attempt to break quorum during last month's legislative session ultimately failed, it's equally valid that the MPs pushing to amend the electoral law either forgot—or deliberately ignored—the issue of expatriate voting.



This omission prompted several Lebanese expatriates to stage a sit-in outside Nejmeh Square during the session, calling on the General Assembly to amend the articles governing diaspora voting.



Many expatriates now fear that the political forces holding sway over Parliament may work to derail the 2026 elections altogether—or at the very least, block the participation of overseas voters. These suspicions were only reinforced by an admission from Deputy Speaker Elias Bou Saab.



In reality, the parliamentary subcommittee tasked with reviewing electoral law proposals hasn't convened in over a month. This comes with just 112 days left before the November 20 deadline for expatriate voter registration.



With the clock ticking, the question remains: which political party is willing to shoulder responsibility for safeguarding the credibility of the upcoming elections?