Lebanese expatriates voice concern: What’s next for the 2026 elections?

News Bulletin Reports
31-07-2025 | 13:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese expatriates voice concern: What’s next for the 2026 elections?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese expatriates voice concern: What’s next for the 2026 elections?

Report by Maroun Nassif, English adaptation by Akram Chehayeb
A month ago, lawmakers from the Lebanese Forces, Kataeb Party, and several independent MPs attempted to break the quorum of a legislative session in protest over Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's refusal to include a proposal on the agenda to amend the electoral law and scrap the six parliamentary seats allocated to the Lebanese diaspora.

The proposal was also not referred to a parliamentary subcommittee.

While the attempt to break quorum during last month's legislative session ultimately failed, it's equally valid that the MPs pushing to amend the electoral law either forgot—or deliberately ignored—the issue of expatriate voting.

This omission prompted several Lebanese expatriates to stage a sit-in outside Nejmeh Square during the session, calling on the General Assembly to amend the articles governing diaspora voting.

Many expatriates now fear that the political forces holding sway over Parliament may work to derail the 2026 elections altogether—or at the very least, block the participation of overseas voters. These suspicions were only reinforced by an admission from Deputy Speaker Elias Bou Saab.

In reality, the parliamentary subcommittee tasked with reviewing electoral law proposals hasn't convened in over a month. This comes with just 112 days left before the November 20 deadline for expatriate voter registration.

With the clock ticking, the question remains: which political party is willing to shoulder responsibility for safeguarding the credibility of the upcoming elections?

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Parliament

Politics

Elections

LBCI Next
State over arms: Lebanon seeks unity ahead of crucial Cabinet meeting
Israeli forces reinforce positions in Lebanon, plan for long-term presence
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Diaspora delegation urges equal voting rights for Lebanese expats in 2026 elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-24

Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam: Government to begin preparations for 2026 parliamentary elections

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-21

Gulf Ambassadors voice concern over safety of nuclear facilities near their countries

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-09

UNIFIL faces local pushback in Lebanon’s south amid Israeli calls to end mission — what’s next for the force?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

With Gaza war 'under fire,' Netanyahu looks to Washington for support

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Army Day address: Lebanese President Aoun outlines achievements and challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

State over arms: Lebanon seeks unity ahead of crucial Cabinet meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-30

Israeli forces reinforce positions in Lebanon, plan for long-term presence

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-29

Lebanon prepares response to US proposals: Hezbollah insists on US guarantees before disarmament

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-24

MEA chairman briefs President Aoun on measures to maintain flights amid regional escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-04

Israeli army says it killed Lebanese operative linked to Iran's Quds Force

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Israeli army strikes 'Hezbollah targets' in South Lebanon and Bekaa Valley

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

President Aoun unveils US proposal, demands disarmament of armed groups and Israeli pullback

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

Lebanese trap shooter Ray Bassil to represent Qatar in upcoming international competitions: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

Israel strikes eastern Lebanon mountains and Brital

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Speaker Berri hails Lebanese Army on 80th anniversary as pillar of national unity and security

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:45

Lebanon's Parliament approves bank restructuring law tied to financial gap legislation

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

Be ready to dance 💃 the night away on the beautiful beats of Jason Derulo! Don’t miss out on this event as part of the Byblos International Festival. Get your tickets now!

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Lebanese expatriates voice concern: What’s next for the 2026 elections?

LBCI
Middle East News
07:47

Syrian FM to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday: LBCI sources

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More