Bahaa Hariri calls for exclusive state control of arms on Lebanese Army’s 80th anniversary

Marking the 80th anniversary of the Lebanese Army, businessman Bahaa Hariri emphasized the need to centralize all arms under state authority.

In a message posted on X, Hariri wrote: “On the 80th anniversary of the Lebanese Army, we honor the institution that represents national unity, honor, sacrifice, and loyalty. True sovereignty requires the state to exercise full authority over all Lebanese territory, and that weapons be held exclusively by our army. This is the only path to a strong and stable Lebanon.”