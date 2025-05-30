Syrian Telecom Minister tells LBCI: No privatization, “SilkLink” project to connect Asia and Europe through Syria

Middle East News
30-05-2025 | 04:58
High views
Syrian Telecom Minister tells LBCI: No privatization, “SilkLink” project to connect Asia and Europe through Syria
Syrian Telecom Minister tells LBCI: No privatization, “SilkLink” project to connect Asia and Europe through Syria

Syrian Telecommunications Minister told LBCI that there are no plans to privatize the Syrian telecom sector, clarifying that current efforts are focused on joint investments to enhance the industry.

The minister revealed the launch of a new initiative by the ministry called “SilkLink,” a strategic digital infrastructure project aimed at positioning Syria as a vital data corridor between Asia and Europe.

“This project places Syria on the global digital map as a strategic route for data traffic,” the minister said, emphasizing its role in strengthening Syria’s digital connectivity and economic positioning.

He added that further details about the project will be announced to the media shortly.

