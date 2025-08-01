Former PM Hariri salutes Lebanese Army on 80th anniversary: “Protector of sovereignty and civil peace”

On the occasion of the Lebanese Army's 80th anniversary, former Prime Minister Saad Hariri paid tribute to the military, its leadership, officers, and soldiers, in a post on X.



Hariri affirmed that despite the exceptional circumstances the country is going through, the army remains the sole guarantor of border security, the protector of sovereignty, independence, and civil peace, and the institution that continues to earn the trust of the Lebanese in the face of any strife.