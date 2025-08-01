News
Former PM Hariri salutes Lebanese Army on 80th anniversary: “Protector of sovereignty and civil peace”
Lebanon News
01-08-2025 | 06:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Former PM Hariri salutes Lebanese Army on 80th anniversary: “Protector of sovereignty and civil peace”
On the occasion of the Lebanese Army's 80th anniversary, former Prime Minister Saad Hariri paid tribute to the military, its leadership, officers, and soldiers, in a post on X.
Hariri affirmed that despite the exceptional circumstances the country is going through, the army remains the sole guarantor of border security, the protector of sovereignty, independence, and civil peace, and the institution that continues to earn the trust of the Lebanese in the face of any strife.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Army
Anniversary
Prime Minister
Saad Hariri
