Former PM Hariri salutes Lebanese Army on 80th anniversary: “Protector of sovereignty and civil peace”

Lebanon News
01-08-2025 | 06:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Former PM Hariri salutes Lebanese Army on 80th anniversary: “Protector of sovereignty and civil peace”
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Former PM Hariri salutes Lebanese Army on 80th anniversary: “Protector of sovereignty and civil peace”

On the occasion of the Lebanese Army's 80th anniversary, former Prime Minister Saad Hariri paid tribute to the military, its leadership, officers, and soldiers, in a post on X. 

Hariri affirmed that despite the exceptional circumstances the country is going through, the army remains the sole guarantor of border security, the protector of sovereignty, independence, and civil peace, and the institution that continues to earn the trust of the Lebanese in the face of any strife.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Army

Anniversary

Prime Minister

Saad Hariri

LBCI Next
Lebanese PM Salam meets Indonesian Ambassador, discusses bilateral ties
Bahaa Hariri calls for exclusive state control of arms on Lebanese Army’s 80th anniversary
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

Bahaa Hariri calls for exclusive state control of arms on Lebanese Army’s 80th anniversary

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-31

Speaker Berri hails Lebanese Army on 80th anniversary as pillar of national unity and security

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:17

Lebanon’s Interior Minister honors Army on 80th anniversary

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-09

Lebanon's Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar salutes ISF on its 164th anniversary

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

Justice Minister hails long-awaited judicial independence law as a milestone for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

MEA announces additional flight adjustments from August 2 to 7

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:00

Minister Jaber addresses confusion over taxes on foreign currency bond provisions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

Lebanese PM Salam meets Indonesian Ambassador, discusses bilateral ties

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-30

Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel

LBCI
World News
2025-04-24

US deports Iraqi man at center of debate on refugee policy

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-30

Syrian state media says 11 dead in new clashes near Damascus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Lebanese expatriates voice concern: What’s next for the 2026 elections?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

Israel strikes eastern Lebanon mountains and Brital

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:45

Lebanon's Parliament approves bank restructuring law tied to financial gap legislation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Lebanese expatriates voice concern: What’s next for the 2026 elections?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

State over arms: Lebanon seeks unity ahead of crucial Cabinet meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Army Day address: Lebanese President Aoun outlines achievements and challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Israeli army strikes 'Hezbollah targets' in South Lebanon and Bekaa Valley

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

With Gaza war 'under fire,' Netanyahu looks to Washington for support

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

Be ready to dance 💃 the night away on the beautiful beats of Jason Derulo! Don’t miss out on this event as part of the Byblos International Festival. Get your tickets now!

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More