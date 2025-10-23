Drone attacks in Khartoum for third consecutive day: Witnesses

23-10-2025 | 02:04
Drone attacks in Khartoum for third consecutive day: Witnesses
Drone attacks in Khartoum for third consecutive day: Witnesses

Drones targeted the army-held Sudanese capital and its airport on Thursday, witnesses told AFP, marking the third consecutive day of such strikes in the years-long war.

"At 4:00 am (0200 GMT) I heard the sound of two drones passing above us," one witness said, adding that the drones were headed towards military facilities. Another witness meanwhile said he saw the drones heading towards the airport, adding that shortly thereafter explosions were heard.


AFP
 

