Joseph Aoun's US mission: Lebanese President faces tough US questions in New York
News Bulletin Reports
23-09-2025 | 12:48
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Joseph Aoun's US mission: Lebanese President faces tough US questions in New York
Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun will face many precise questions from senior U.S. officials and members of Congress, offering direct answers to pointed American questions.
In a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the discussions focused on Lebanon's work in the south, the army plan, reforms, and reconstruction efforts. The exchange was described as calm and measured, in contrast to the hardline remarks made to the press by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack.
Sources familiar with the talks said the more significant developments came from President Aoun's meetings on Capitol Hill, beginning with Senator Jeanne Shaheen. Those talks resulted in the allocation of $193 million in direct U.S. assistance to the Lebanese Army and an additional $40 million to Lebanon's Internal Security Forces (ISF) as part of the annual congressional aid package.
The funding reflects a softer American approach to Lebanon compared to previous years.
However, the U.S. stance implies close supervision.
Sources indicated that the U.S. administration, especially the U.S. Department of State, is closely following up on the Lebanese files item by item.
President Aoun reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to contain Hezbollah's weapons and strengthen state control, but underscored that Lebanon cannot be expected to meet every demand while Israel remains unaccountable for its own violations.
The meetings unfolded amid international outrage over an Israeli strike that killed three children from the Bazzi family in South Lebanon. Global reactions were conveyed to the Lebanese delegation, as they condemned Israel's violent attacks on civilians and the brutal killing of children.
