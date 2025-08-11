MP Firas Hamdan voices support for Aoun’s position on state monopoly of arms and post-war recovery

MP Firas Hamdan stated that after meeting with President Joseph Aoun, Aoun reaffirmed his commitment to implementing the decision to keep arms exclusively in the hands of the state through the Lebanese Army.



Hamdan expressed his full support for this stance, as well as for launching the recovery process, Israel’s withdrawal, reconstruction, and the return of residents.



He also thanked the president for supporting the law exempting residents of southern districts from certain fees following the October 7 aggression.