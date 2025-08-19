News
UN Security Council starts talks on fate of peacekeeping force in Lebanon
Lebanon News
19-08-2025 | 02:03
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UN Security Council starts talks on fate of peacekeeping force in Lebanon
The United Nations Security Council started negotiations on Monday on a French-drafted resolution to extend a long-running peacekeeping mission in Lebanon and signal an intention to work on an eventual withdrawal of the U.N. troops.
The U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), established in 1978, patrols Lebanon's southern border with Israel. The mandate for the operation is renewed annually, and its current authorization expires on August 31.
The French draft text, seen by Reuters, would see the council indicate “its intention to work on a withdrawal of UNIFIL with the aim of making the Lebanese Government the sole provider of security in southern Lebanon, provided that the Government of Lebanon fully controls all Lebanese territory … and that the parties agree on a comprehensive political arrangement."
The United States - a veto-wielding council member - told a closed-door council meeting on Monday that the mission should only be extended for one final year, said diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity.
When asked for comment on whether the U.S. wanted to wind down UNIFIL, a State Department spokesperson said: “We don't comment on ongoing U.N. Security Council negotiations."
Reuters
Lebanon News
Lebanon
United Nations
Security Council
UNIFIL
France
United States
