Lebanon's PM arrives in Amman for official visit

19-08-2025 | 03:16

0min


Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam arrived at Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan, accompanied by Defense Minister Michel Menassa and Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji.

Upon arrival, he was welcomed by Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs Abdul Latif Al-Najdawi, the staff of the Lebanese Embassy in Amman, and the Jordanian Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Al-Hadid.

