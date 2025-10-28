Zelensky says needs European support for two to three more years of fighting

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine needs European financial support to continue fighting the invading Russian forces for another two or three years.



"I emphasised this again to all European leaders. I told them that we are not going to fight for decades, but you must show that for some time you will be able to provide stable financial support to Ukraine," Zelensky said in comments released Tuesday.



"And that is why they have this program in mind –- 2-3 years," Zelensky said, referring to a European Commission proposal to gradually unlock frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine.



AFP