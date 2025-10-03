Trump gives Hamas until 2200 GMT Sunday to agree to Gaza deal

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday issued an ultimatum to Hamas of 2200 GMT Sunday to accept his Gaza peace deal or face "all hell."



The Palestinian militants have until "Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington, D.C. time," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.



"If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas."





AFP