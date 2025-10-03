News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
25
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Concerts
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
25
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump gives Hamas until 2200 GMT Sunday to agree to Gaza deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03-10-2025 | 10:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump gives Hamas until 2200 GMT Sunday to agree to Gaza deal
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday issued an ultimatum to Hamas of 2200 GMT Sunday to accept his Gaza peace deal or face "all hell."
The Palestinian militants have until "Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington, D.C. time," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.
"If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Trump
US
Hamas
Gaza
Deal
Next
Hamas official says group still needs time to study Trump's Gaza plan
Egypt trying to convince Hamas to accept Trump plan: FM
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30
Trump says Hamas has 'three or four days' to respond to Gaza deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30
Trump says Hamas has 'three or four days' to respond to Gaza deal
0
World News
2025-09-07
Trump issues 'last warning' to Hamas to accept hostage deal
World News
2025-09-07
Trump issues 'last warning' to Hamas to accept hostage deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-02
Trump will determine how long to give Hamas to accept Gaza plan: White House
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-02
Trump will determine how long to give Hamas to accept Gaza plan: White House
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30
UN chief calls 'all parties' to commit to Trump Gaza deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30
UN chief calls 'all parties' to commit to Trump Gaza deal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Fate of Lebanese activists after Gaza-bound flotilla seizure: What happened?
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Fate of Lebanese activists after Gaza-bound flotilla seizure: What happened?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
From Lebanon to Gaza: Israel reveals planning behind key assassinations
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
From Lebanon to Gaza: Israel reveals planning behind key assassinations
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:34
Italians take to the streets for Gaza flotilla general strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:34
Italians take to the streets for Gaza flotilla general strike
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:03
Dutch Supreme Court orders government to review jet parts export license to Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:03
Dutch Supreme Court orders government to review jet parts export license to Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:38
Madagascar's president denounces 'coup' attempt over protests
World News
07:38
Madagascar's president denounces 'coup' attempt over protests
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:03
Dutch Supreme Court orders government to review jet parts export license to Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:03
Dutch Supreme Court orders government to review jet parts export license to Israel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:34
Italians take to the streets for Gaza flotilla general strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:34
Italians take to the streets for Gaza flotilla general strike
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
High-stakes review: Lebanese Cabinet to assess army report on Hezbollah arms control
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
High-stakes review: Lebanese Cabinet to assess army report on Hezbollah arms control
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
00:30
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:30
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:30
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:30
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
00:50
US approves $230 million in security aid to Lebanon as part of Hezbollah disarmament push
Lebanon News
00:50
US approves $230 million in security aid to Lebanon as part of Hezbollah disarmament push
3
Lebanon News
01:06
Israeli military claims it struck Hezbollah site in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:06
Israeli military claims it struck Hezbollah site in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
08:16
Aly Berro skips interrogation over Raoucheh Rock lighting case, faces new summons
Lebanon News
08:16
Aly Berro skips interrogation over Raoucheh Rock lighting case, faces new summons
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Hezbollah transformed: The lasting impact of Israel’s October attack
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Hezbollah transformed: The lasting impact of Israel’s October attack
6
Lebanon News
07:18
Lebanon presses for release of two citizens detained by Israel on Gaza-bound flotilla
Lebanon News
07:18
Lebanon presses for release of two citizens detained by Israel on Gaza-bound flotilla
7
Lebanon Economy
03:15
Lebanon's fuel prices see slight drop
Lebanon Economy
03:15
Lebanon's fuel prices see slight drop
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:35
Trump gives Hamas until 2200 GMT Sunday to agree to Gaza deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:35
Trump gives Hamas until 2200 GMT Sunday to agree to Gaza deal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More