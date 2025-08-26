News
Lebanese Presidency statement following US delegation meeting: Adherence to joint US-Lebanese statement
26-08-2025 | 06:30
President Joseph Aoun on Tuesday received a U.S. congressional delegation that included Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Lindsey Graham, Representative John Wilson, U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, Morgan Ortagus, and U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson.
Talks focused on Lebanon’s situation, regional developments, and the outcome of the delegation’s recent visits to Israel and Syria. President Aoun thanked the U.S. administration and Congress for their ongoing interest in Lebanon, citing directives from President Donald Trump to continue supporting the country.
Aoun expressed particular satisfaction with the delegation’s report from Damascus, which conveyed Syria’s readiness to build “the best possible relations” with Lebanon. He affirmed that Lebanon shared this desire and stood prepared to address outstanding bilateral issues in a spirit of brotherhood, cooperation, and good neighborliness. He reiterated Lebanon’s full support for Syria’s unity and territorial integrity.
Regarding Israel, Aoun reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to the U.S.- and French-brokered November 27 ceasefire declaration, which had been unanimously approved by the previous government. He also stressed adherence to the joint U.S.-Lebanese statement endorsed by Lebanon’s cabinet in its entirety.
The president thanked Washington for its continued support of the Lebanese Armed Forces and security institutions, calling on the U.S. to maintain engagement with international and regional partners to accelerate reconstruction and economic recovery efforts.
Aoun welcomed the U.S. vision for Lebanon’s future, which delegation members said rests on three pillars: ensuring security by confining weapons and decisions of war and peace to the Lebanese state alone, achieving economic prosperity through the creativity of the Lebanese people, private sector dynamism, and the diaspora’s resources, and preserving Lebanon’s consensus-based democracy, which protects all communities in a pluralistic system, ensuring equality before the law and full participation in governance.
