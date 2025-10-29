Paramilitary chief vows Sudan unity via 'peace or war'

The head of the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group vowed on Thursday that Sudan would be unified through "peace or through war", after his forces captured a key city.



"The liberation of El-Fasher is an opportunity for Sudanese unity, and we say: Sudanese unity through peace or through war," Mohammad Hamdan Daglo said, three days after his forces captured the city the strategic western city, giving them control of the vast region of Darfur.



