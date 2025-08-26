Lebanese PM meets US congressional delegation, reaffirms state monopoly on arms

Lebanon News
26-08-2025 | 09:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese PM meets US congressional delegation, reaffirms state monopoly on arms
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese PM meets US congressional delegation, reaffirms state monopoly on arms

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam received a U.S. congressional delegation at the Grand Serail on Tuesday, where discussions focused on Lebanon’s internal reforms, security, and regional developments.

The delegation included Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Lindsey Graham, Congressman John Wilson, U.S. envoy Ambassador Thomas Barrack, and Morgan Ortagus, senior adviser to the U.S. mission to the United Nations. U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson and accompanying officials were also present.

During the talks, the delegation praised the Lebanese government’s recent decisions affirming the state’s exclusive authority over weapons, as well as financial and banking reforms that have been passed in recent weeks. The lawmakers stressed the importance of continuing these reforms for the benefit of all Lebanese.

Salam underscored that the government’s course toward ensuring the state’s sole authority over arms and its exclusive control of decisions on war and peace is irreversible. He noted that on August 5, the Cabinet mandated the Lebanese Army to prepare a comprehensive plan to enforce the weapons monopoly before the end of the year, with the plan to be presented next week.

He added that this approach, enshrined in the Taif Accord decades ago, is a national necessity that Lebanon has long delayed, costing the country critical opportunities in the past.

The prime minister also reiterated Lebanon’s commitment to the framework presented by Ambassador Barrack, which was revised in coordination with Lebanese officials and approved by the Cabinet on August 7. He emphasized that the framework, based on synchronized steps, guarantees Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanese territory and an end to all hostilities.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

PM

Nawaf Salam

US

Congressional

Delegation

State

Arms

LBCI Next
US Envoy Tom Barrack: Israel says directly it does not want to occupy Lebanon
Lebanon-Syria technical talks: A potential turning point?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-07

Samy Gemayel stresses need to enforce state monopoly on arms in meeting with Australian Ambassador

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-19

Tom Barrack meets Lebanese leaders as US-Lebanon talks stall on Hezbollah arms

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-01

Bahaa Hariri calls for exclusive state control of arms on Lebanese Army’s 80th anniversary

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Between style and statecraft: US envoy Morgan Ortagus lives Beirut life

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Tom Barrack and the press: US envoy's words ignite debate over diplomatic etiquette

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Exclusive state control over arms: The central message of US delegation's visit to Beirut—Key discussions

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Jumblatt discusses the latest developments with Tom Barrack and US delegation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-22

Selective accountability: Lebanese Parliament acts on Bouchikian amid demands for broader justice

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-20

South Syria violence death toll tops 1,000, monitor reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-15

Massive wildfire erupts in Batroun’s mountainous region (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-29

Hezbollah's arsenal remains: Lebanon stalls on disarmament as international community awaits

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:54

Lebanese Presidency apologizes after US envoy’s remarks spark backlash

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:17

Riad Salameh released on the largest bail in Lebanon's history

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

US Envoy Tom Barrack: Israel says directly it does not want to occupy Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

US delegation from Baabda: Lebanon must act on Hezbollah disarmament before asking about Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Lebanon signs $250 million World Bank loan for reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:34

Lebanese PM meets US congressional delegation, reaffirms state monopoly on arms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Between style and statecraft: US envoy Morgan Ortagus lives Beirut life

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More