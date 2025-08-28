News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
PM Salam meets Al-Azhar’s Grand Imam in Cairo, renews invitation to visit Lebanon
Lebanon News
28-08-2025 | 08:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
PM Salam meets Al-Azhar’s Grand Imam in Cairo, renews invitation to visit Lebanon
Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met on Thursday with Egypt’s Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayeb in Cairo, where they discussed developments in Lebanon and the wider region.
Salam emphasized that Lebanon, with its diverse Muslim and Christian fabric, needs Al-Azhar’s support in promoting coexistence, tolerance, and countering divisive rhetoric.
He extended an invitation to the Grand Imam to visit Lebanon before the end of the year, describing such a visit as a unifying message to all Lebanese and a reflection of Al-Azhar’s historic role in fostering dialogue and shared living.
For his part, Sheikh El-Tayeb welcomed the invitation and suggested that his upcoming visit to Beirut coincide with an Islamic conference aimed at reinforcing the principles of human fraternity and citizenship.
He reaffirmed Al-Azhar’s global mission to combat extremism and promote moderation, tolerance, and peace.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon
Prime Minister
Visit
Egypt
Nawaf Salam
Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayeb
Next
Israeli army claims it struck Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon
Macron tells Aoun Lebanese army’s exclusive weapons plan has broad European, international support
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-27
President Aoun discusses Qatar visit and regional developments with PM Salam, meets Apostolic Nuncio
Lebanon News
2025-06-27
President Aoun discusses Qatar visit and regional developments with PM Salam, meets Apostolic Nuncio
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-20
Pope Leo XIV to visit Lebanon in December, says Patriarch al-Rahi
Lebanon News
2025-08-20
Pope Leo XIV to visit Lebanon in December, says Patriarch al-Rahi
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-18
Lebanese PM Salam meets Tom Barrack, urges US to push Israel to halt hostilities
Lebanon News
2025-08-18
Lebanese PM Salam meets Tom Barrack, urges US to push Israel to halt hostilities
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-02
PM Salam meets former minister Aridi, reviews South Lebanon damage with officials
Lebanon News
2025-06-02
PM Salam meets former minister Aridi, reviews South Lebanon damage with officials
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:19
Macron, Salam discuss UNIFIL extension and Palestinian arms handover
Lebanon News
09:19
Macron, Salam discuss UNIFIL extension and Palestinian arms handover
0
Lebanon News
09:15
Lebanon’s General Security warns public against “THE MOSSAD” social media pages
Lebanon News
09:15
Lebanon’s General Security warns public against “THE MOSSAD” social media pages
0
Lebanon News
08:42
Lebanese Army receives weapons from Palestinian camps in Tyre as part of ongoing handover process
Lebanon News
08:42
Lebanese Army receives weapons from Palestinian camps in Tyre as part of ongoing handover process
0
Lebanon News
08:29
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
08:29
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-27
Full control strategy: Israel's military campaign in Gaza fails to advance hostage deal
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-27
Full control strategy: Israel's military campaign in Gaza fails to advance hostage deal
0
Middle East News
2025-06-26
Khamenei says Iran will 'never surrender' to US
Middle East News
2025-06-26
Khamenei says Iran will 'never surrender' to US
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-26
Tom Barrack and the press: US envoy's words ignite debate over diplomatic etiquette
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-26
Tom Barrack and the press: US envoy's words ignite debate over diplomatic etiquette
0
World News
08:48
US tells UN it will snub regular rights review
World News
08:48
US tells UN it will snub regular rights review
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:29
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
08:29
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
US envoy Tom Barrack faces protests in South Lebanon amid Hezbollah disarmament push—The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
US envoy Tom Barrack faces protests in South Lebanon amid Hezbollah disarmament push—The details
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
From Lebanon to Syria: Israel doubts US diplomatic push
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
From Lebanon to Syria: Israel doubts US diplomatic push
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Voices from the border: Holding ground amid debate over Hezbollah arms
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Voices from the border: Holding ground amid debate over Hezbollah arms
4
Lebanon News
03:37
Lebanese army receives weapons from Rashidieh camp, more handovers expected
Lebanon News
03:37
Lebanese army receives weapons from Rashidieh camp, more handovers expected
5
Lebanon News
04:40
Speaker Berri slams attacks on Lebanese army, even symbolic ones
Lebanon News
04:40
Speaker Berri slams attacks on Lebanese army, even symbolic ones
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Camps disarmament: Lebanon eyes expanded Palestinian weapons transfers after initial delivery
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Camps disarmament: Lebanon eyes expanded Palestinian weapons transfers after initial delivery
7
Lebanon News
07:39
Israeli airstrikes target areas in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:39
Israeli airstrikes target areas in southern Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
03:10
UN Security Council set to renew Lebanon peacekeepers for final time
Lebanon News
03:10
UN Security Council set to renew Lebanon peacekeepers for final time
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More