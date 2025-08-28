PM Salam meets Al-Azhar’s Grand Imam in Cairo, renews invitation to visit Lebanon

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met on Thursday with Egypt’s Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayeb in Cairo, where they discussed developments in Lebanon and the wider region.



Salam emphasized that Lebanon, with its diverse Muslim and Christian fabric, needs Al-Azhar’s support in promoting coexistence, tolerance, and countering divisive rhetoric.



He extended an invitation to the Grand Imam to visit Lebanon before the end of the year, describing such a visit as a unifying message to all Lebanese and a reflection of Al-Azhar’s historic role in fostering dialogue and shared living.



For his part, Sheikh El-Tayeb welcomed the invitation and suggested that his upcoming visit to Beirut coincide with an Islamic conference aimed at reinforcing the principles of human fraternity and citizenship.



He reaffirmed Al-Azhar’s global mission to combat extremism and promote moderation, tolerance, and peace.