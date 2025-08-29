French President Emmanuel Macron said France remains committed to supporting Lebanon's sovereignty and security, after speaking with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.



In a post on X shared by the French Embassy, Macron welcomed the unanimous renewal of the mandate for the U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), in which France plays a key role. “It is an important message, and we welcomed it,” he wrote.



Macron praised what he described as “courageous decisions” by Lebanon’s executive authority to restore the state’s monopoly on the use of force, urging the Lebanese government to adopt the plan set to be presented to the Cabinet for this purpose.



He announced that his personal envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, will travel to Lebanon to work “hand in hand with the authorities” once the plan is adopted.



Macron reiterated that Israel’s complete withdrawal from South Lebanon and an end to all violations of Lebanese sovereignty are “essential conditions” for implementing the plan. He added that France is ready to play a role in handing over points that remain under Israeli occupation.



“The security and sovereignty of Lebanon must rest solely in the hands of the Lebanese authorities,” Macron added.