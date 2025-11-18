Saudi to boost US investments to $1 trillion: Crown Prince

18-11-2025 | 13:08
Saudi to boost US investments to $1 trillion: Crown Prince
Saudi to boost US investments to $1 trillion: Crown Prince

Saudi Arabia will invest up to $1 trillion in the United States, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told US President Donald Trump during their meeting at the White House on Tuesday.

"I believe, Mr. President, in today and tomorrow, we can announce that we are going to increase that $600 billion to almost $1 trillion for investment, real investment, and real opportunity," the prince said as he appeared with Trump in front of reporters at the Oval Office.

"Now, you're saying to me now that the $600 billion will be $1 trillion?" Trump said, to which the Saudi royal replied: "Definitely."

AFP

