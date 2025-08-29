PM Salam meets MP Abou Faour and Qatari Ambassador: Support for army, state authority, and stronger Lebanon-Qatar ties

Lebanon News
29-08-2025 | 07:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Salam meets MP Abou Faour and Qatari Ambassador: Support for army, state authority, and stronger Lebanon-Qatar ties
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
PM Salam meets MP Abou Faour and Qatari Ambassador: Support for army, state authority, and stronger Lebanon-Qatar ties

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Friday received MP Wael Abou Faour at the Grand Serail.

Abou Faour said after the meeting that all attention is on the Cabinet session scheduled for September 2, which is expected to continue the path set by the government’s earlier decision to extend state authority over all Lebanese territory. 

He stressed full confidence, both from his political party and from state officials, in the Lebanese Army and its national role in maintaining internal security, controlling borders and protecting Lebanon.

Abou Faour added that the army is expected to live up to the responsibility entrusted to it by the Cabinet and to present a firm and realistic plan to implement the political authority’s decision. He said the army is a trusted institution with experience among the Lebanese, expressing his belief that the next Cabinet session will build on previous achievements and move forward without internal clashes, while reinforcing state authority.

Salam also met with Qatar’s ambassador to Lebanon, Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

The ambassador said Qatar provides full support to Salam and highlighted the historic ties between the two governments. He pointed to ongoing Qatari projects in Lebanon, continued support for the Lebanese Army, and assistance in the economic and health sectors, including support for Karantina Governmental Hospital.

He said he briefed Salam on the progress of Qatari projects and discussed bilateral relations. The ambassador added that a large number of Qatari citizens visited Lebanon this summer, expressing hope that the country will prosper and return to its former state.

Lebanon News

Prime Minister

Nawaf Salam

Wael Abou Faour

Qatar

Ambassador

LBCI Next
US envoy says meeting with Speaker Berri was constructive, reaffirms support for Lebanese Army
France's Macron reaffirms support for Lebanese sovereignty
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-24

Qatari PM discusses Lebanon support and regional developments with PM Nawaf Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-30

PM Salam reviews economic developments, meets UN Coordinator and Tunisian Ambassador

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

PM Salam meets French Envoy Le Drian to discuss regional developments and bilateral ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-27

President Aoun discusses Qatar visit and regional developments with PM Salam, meets Apostolic Nuncio

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Army Commander Haykal stresses readiness, border coordination amid Israeli violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:22

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

US envoy says meeting with Speaker Berri was constructive, reaffirms support for Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

France's Macron reaffirms support for Lebanese sovereignty

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:22

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-09

Details emerge: Six Lebanese soldiers killed in South Lebanon explosion

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-14

Iran airspace closed 'until further notice': State media

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-15

Trump lands in Abu Dhabi on last leg of Gulf tour

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:22

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:07

UN Security Council renews UNIFIL’s mandate for one last year; Here is the full renewal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Tensions rise as Israel increases military pressure on Lebanon and Syria — Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:45

President Aoun mourns army soldiers in Ras Naqoura: Army pays with blood to maintain stability in the South

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

From jobs to safety: How UNIFIL’s withdrawal will impact South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:30

Lebanon Foreign Ministry praises UN Security Council for extending UNIFIL mandate

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:31

Lebanon’s UN Envoy highlights need for UNIFIL, calls for respect of sovereignty and support for Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

PM Salam welcomes UN Security Council extension for UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:33

Israeli military expresses regret after drone malfunction in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More