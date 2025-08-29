PM Salam meets MP Abou Faour and Qatari Ambassador: Support for army, state authority, and stronger Lebanon-Qatar ties

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Friday received MP Wael Abou Faour at the Grand Serail.



Abou Faour said after the meeting that all attention is on the Cabinet session scheduled for September 2, which is expected to continue the path set by the government’s earlier decision to extend state authority over all Lebanese territory.



He stressed full confidence, both from his political party and from state officials, in the Lebanese Army and its national role in maintaining internal security, controlling borders and protecting Lebanon.



Abou Faour added that the army is expected to live up to the responsibility entrusted to it by the Cabinet and to present a firm and realistic plan to implement the political authority’s decision. He said the army is a trusted institution with experience among the Lebanese, expressing his belief that the next Cabinet session will build on previous achievements and move forward without internal clashes, while reinforcing state authority.



Salam also met with Qatar’s ambassador to Lebanon, Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.



The ambassador said Qatar provides full support to Salam and highlighted the historic ties between the two governments. He pointed to ongoing Qatari projects in Lebanon, continued support for the Lebanese Army, and assistance in the economic and health sectors, including support for Karantina Governmental Hospital.



He said he briefed Salam on the progress of Qatari projects and discussed bilateral relations. The ambassador added that a large number of Qatari citizens visited Lebanon this summer, expressing hope that the country will prosper and return to its former state.