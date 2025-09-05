Lebanese army to extend authority nationwide under phased weapons withdrawal plan

Ministerial sources told LBCI that the army’s disarmament plan calls for a gradual withdrawal of weapons, beginning with the southern Litani River region, followed by the area between the southern Litani and Awali Rivers, then Beirut, and finally the Bekaa region.



The plan also includes the continued disarmament of camps and the extension of army authority across all Lebanese territory.