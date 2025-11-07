Azerbaijan will only send peacekeepers to Gaza if fighting stops completely: Source tells Reuters

Israel-Gaza War Updates
07-11-2025 | 12:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Azerbaijan will only send peacekeepers to Gaza if fighting stops completely: Source tells Reuters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Azerbaijan will only send peacekeepers to Gaza if fighting stops completely: Source tells Reuters

Azerbaijan does not plan to send peacekeepers to Gaza unless there is a complete halt to fighting there between Israel and Hamas, an Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry source told Reuters on Friday.

As part of President Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza, the U.S. has been speaking to Azerbaijan, Indonesia, the UAE, Egypt, Qatar and Turkey about possible contributions from those countries to an International Stabilization Force (ISF) of around 20,000 troops.

"We do not want to put our troops in danger. This can only happen if military action is completely stopped," the Azerbaijani source said.

The source noted that any such decision would have to be approved by parliament. The head of the parliamentary security committee told Reuters that it had not yet received any draft bill on the matter.

A U.S.-drafted resolution at the United Nations would authorize the ISF to "use all necessary measures" - meaning force, if necessary - to carry out its mandate to stabilize security in Gaza.



Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Azerbaijan

Peacekeepers

Gaza

Fighting

LBCI Next
UAE envoy says aid to Gaza will be scaled up
Israel declares Egypt border area closed military zone due to weapon-smuggling drones
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-29

Israel's Netanyahu apologizes to Qatar for attack on Doha, source tells Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-20

Saudi Arabia to support Yemeni government with around $368 million: Source tells Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-16

Israel threatens to resume fighting if Hamas does not respect Gaza truce deal

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-03

Iraq can disarm factions only when the US withdraws, PM tells Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:12

US intel found Israeli military lawyers warned there was evidence of Gaza war crimes: Former US officials to Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:55

UAE envoy says aid to Gaza will be scaled up

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-06

Israel declares Egypt border area closed military zone due to weapon-smuggling drones

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-06

Israel says hostage remains returned from Gaza belong to Tanzanian student

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Weapons control plan: Lebanese Army reports progress in disarmament despite Israeli attacks

LBCI
World News
10:01

US snubs UN meeting on its human rights record

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:07

Azerbaijan will only send peacekeepers to Gaza if fighting stops completely: Source tells Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:17

Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Key projects remain stalled in Parliament

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

Lebanon’s state control of arms and war decisions top priorities, says PM Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:38

UNIFIL condemns Israeli airstrikes in south Lebanon, calls for restraint

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:25

Israeli warplanes spotted over Hermel, border areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

President Aoun urges World Bank to support Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli violations

LBCI
Middle East News
01:59

Iran condemns 'savage' Israeli attacks on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:52

Fuel prices rise across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:17

Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Key projects remain stalled in Parliament

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Lebanon’s parliament speaker briefs World Bank on Israel-related damages, reconstruction priorities

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More